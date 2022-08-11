Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.76 million and $1,050.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,923,802 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

