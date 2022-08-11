Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 18.3 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $823,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

