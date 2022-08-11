Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,080. The stock has a market cap of $374.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
