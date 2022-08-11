Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,080. The stock has a market cap of $374.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.