BMO Capital Markets Lowers Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $11.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 131.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $446.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.