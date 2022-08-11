BMO Capital Markets Trims Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Target Price to C$5.00

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

RUBLF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 99,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

