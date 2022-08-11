BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 58.8% in July

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE DMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,427. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.