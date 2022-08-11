Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Down 86.2% in July

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Bodycote Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYPLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.45) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 695 ($8.40) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.