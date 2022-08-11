Boeing (LON:BOE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $165.72

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.72 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 166.10 ($2.01). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 165.70 ($2.00), with a volume of 7,629 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

