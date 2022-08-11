BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $295.77 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $301.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average is $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

