BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,209 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $77,968,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.21.

GE opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

