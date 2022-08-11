BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 271 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $165.83. The company has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.