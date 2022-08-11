BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 12,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 77,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $429.99 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.03 and a 200-day moving average of $426.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

