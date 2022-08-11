BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $213.45 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

