BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of C opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

