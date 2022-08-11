BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $350,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,834 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $374.51 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

