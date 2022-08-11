BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $473.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.07. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

