BOLT (BOLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $4.61 million and $172,862.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00037245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

