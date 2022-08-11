Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.

Shares of NYSE:BORR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

