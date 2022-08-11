Boston Partners Acquires 761,882 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.39% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $239,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

