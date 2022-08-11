Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.30% of Norfolk Southern worth $202,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

