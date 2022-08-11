Boston Partners Has $270.64 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.32% of Polaris worth $270,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

