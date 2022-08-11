Boston Partners Has $290.72 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $290,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

