Boston Partners Purchases 121,137 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,137 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.13% of Regency Centers worth $259,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

