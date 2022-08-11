Boston Partners Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of CRH worth $210,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 3,374.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 194,683 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $3,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH Profile

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

