Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Partners raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $298,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 302.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 201.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $8,924,138. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

