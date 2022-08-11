Boston Partners Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,622,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,019,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.1 %

DINO opened at $49.82 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

