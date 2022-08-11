bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in July

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOSY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.50) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPOSY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 17,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

bpost NV/SA Dividend Announcement

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

(Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.