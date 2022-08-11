Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 3,356 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $20.15 on Thursday, reaching $689.31. 354,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 23.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

