BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $4.70. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 41,063 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

