BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.22. BRF shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 39,282 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BRF Stock Down 13.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of BRF

About BRF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in BRF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 466,934 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

