Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.
BHG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,425. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
