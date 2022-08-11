Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $64.04 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $443.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

