Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Up 108.0% in July

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCLE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,625. Broadscale Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Articles

