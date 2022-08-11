Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Up 108.0% in July

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ SCLE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,625. Broadscale Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition
Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile
Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.
Featured Articles
