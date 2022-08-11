Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $73.13

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC dropped their price target on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in Docebo by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 247,087 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,884,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Docebo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.90. Docebo has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

