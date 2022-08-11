Brokerages Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Price Target at $14.47

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.47.

GWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

GWH opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,306,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

