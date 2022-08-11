Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) PT at $63.50

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

