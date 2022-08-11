Brokers Issue Forecasts for MasTec, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MasTec by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 36,588 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

