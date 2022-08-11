Brokers Offer Predictions for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 1,109.19%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 7.69. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $24.17.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

