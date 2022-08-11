BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

BRP Group Price Performance

BRP Group stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,327. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen bought 2,500 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at $274,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

