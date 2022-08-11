Burney Co. Acquires 137 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after acquiring an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $94.82 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

