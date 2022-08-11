Burney Co. Boosts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 290.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

