Burney Co. Buys 25,955 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 740.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Ingevity worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

