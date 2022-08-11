Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,015 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

