Burney Co. Has $2.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $79.86 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.