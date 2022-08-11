Burney Co. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,894 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.54.

AKAM opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

