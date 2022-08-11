Burney Co. Makes New $2 Million Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

PENN opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.23. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

