Burney Co. Sells 5,409 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.6 %

CAH opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Health Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

