Burney Co. Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $206.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

