Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $2,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 74.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.47 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

