Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Up 0.2%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.67. 77,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 193,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

